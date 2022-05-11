Posted: May 11, 2022 11:49 AMUpdated: May 11, 2022 2:21 PM

Max Gross

The Caney Police Department announced that it opened a death investigation on Sunday. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Crime Scene Response Team opened an inquiry after a 76-year-old woman was found dead.

The investigation began early Sunday morning, May 8, at approximately 12:35 a.m., when officers from the Caney Police Department and EMS responded to a 911 call that was placed from a residence on 5th Street in Caney.

An autopsy occurred earlier this week and results have not been released. CPD says the investigation is still ongoing at this time.