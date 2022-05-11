News
Pawhuska Schools
Posted: May 11, 2022 1:48 PMUpdated: May 11, 2022 1:48 PM
Pawhuska Junior High Principal Gives Update
At Monday's School Board Meeting in Pawhuska, Middle School Principal Chris Walker gave an update as to how things are going on his campus. MAP testing is something that the school has been pushing for several years now and is a way to determine how a student is growing academically throughout the year. The junior high student council determined a three tier reward system encouraging students to improve those scores, as Walker explains.
Walker said students in each grade level are meeting their marks as they should be. Because of the warm temperatures on Thursday, the middle school awards assembly and eighth grade graduation has been moved to the fieldhouse and is set to take place at 12:45 p.m.
« Back to News