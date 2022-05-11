Posted: May 11, 2022 2:31 PMUpdated: May 11, 2022 2:31 PM

A Bartlesville man is facing one count of indecent exposure for an incident that occurred at a local thrift shop on Tuesday. Guadalupe Sanches appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing the felony count.

According to an affidavit, a female victim reported that she witnessed Sanches with his genitalia uncovered and touching clothes on a rack. The alleged incident occurred at the Goodwill store on the 3800 block of Frank Phillips Boulevard. She walked by him a second time and observed the same thing. When officers arrived on the scene Sanches was witnessed riding his bicycle away from the area.

Officers noted that Sanches had his shorts partly unzipped after the alleged incident. Video surveillance from the store appears to corroborate the statement from the witness. He claims that he did not expose himself in the store. Bond for Sanches was set at $10,000.