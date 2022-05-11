News
Pawhuska Schools
Posted: May 11, 2022 2:37 PMUpdated: May 11, 2022 2:37 PM
Pawhuska Schools Alters Safe to Return Plan
Representatives from the Osage County Health Department met with staff members from Pawhuska Public Schools on Monday to talk about COVID-19 and possible changes they can make for students coming to school. Superintedent David Cash says recommendations continue to change, but these modifications are based on what data the CDC sees on a weekly basis.
In the past year, the junior high and high school had 17 virtual days and the elementary school had six of thos virtual days. For the 2022-2023 school year, that number will decrease.
Mask mandates on school buses will go away as well. These actions put in place will be reviewed every six months, but as of now wearing a mask is recommended and not required across campus.
