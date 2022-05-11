News
Senator Lankford Comments on Women's Health Protection Bill
The U.S. Senate failed to advance the so called, “Women's Health Protection Act,” in the Senate on Wednesday afternoon. This was a bill led by Democrats, as they were looking to codify the right to an abortion. Oklahoma Senator James Lankford voted against the bill and had this to say on the Senate floor.
Needing 60 votes to pass, only 49 Senators voted in favor of the bill.
