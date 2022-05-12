Posted: May 12, 2022 10:37 AMUpdated: May 12, 2022 10:37 AM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt recently nominated Keith Reed to serve as Oklahoma Commissioner of Health. The Senate confirmed that nomination and the OSDH made it official Thursday morning. Upon hearing about his confirmation, Reed said it is a true honor to be selected as the Commissioner of Health.

Reed has worked for the OSDH for nearly 20 years, holding multiple titles during that time. Reed was most recently serving that role on an interim basis.