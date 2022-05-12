News
Pawhuska
Posted: May 12, 2022 2:20 PMUpdated: May 12, 2022 2:20 PM
Dance Maker Academy Holding Performance This Weekend
Ty Loftis
The Dance Maker Academy is holding its eighth annual spring performance this Saturday and Sunday at the Constantine Theater in Pawhuska. They will be performing scenes from the ballet, “Giselle.” The group will also be performing plenty of tap, jazz and drama pieces.
Saturday's performance will take place at 7 p.m. and Sunday's matinee will be at 3 p.m. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $2 for kids. Tickets can be purchased at Dance Maker Academy or at the Constantine Theater.
