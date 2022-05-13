Posted: May 13, 2022 8:49 AMUpdated: May 13, 2022 8:51 AM

Garrett Giles

Dewey High School's (DHS) graduation ceremony will air on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3, 95.1 FM and on KWONTV.com.

Commencement will take place at the high school football field at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 13, as will the video and radio broadcast. In the event of rain, the ceremony will move to the gymnasium.

The broadcast of the DHS graduation is made possible thanks to the following sponsors:

Arvest Bank

BartnetIP

Farmer Insurance Agent Kris Rainwater

Kim's Quick Stop

Miller Brothers Propane

Reliable Electrical Products (R.E.P.)

Washington County Equipment

Dewey Simple Simon's

KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM congratulates the Class of 2022 at Dewey High School.