Posted: May 13, 2022 10:44 AMUpdated: May 13, 2022 11:39 AM

Ty Loftis

With the possibility of severe weather moving into the area this evening, Pawhuska has decided to move their 2022 graduation ceremony indoors. It will now take place at the Oren-Terrill Fieldhouse inside of the High School. Graduation is still scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

If you are unable to attend in person, the broadcast will be live on Sportstalk KPGM FM 99.1 and streaming on KPGMTV.com.