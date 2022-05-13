Posted: May 13, 2022 11:52 AMUpdated: May 13, 2022 11:53 AM

A ceremony honoring the service and sacrifice of America's military members is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 30, at White Rose Cemetery.

Boy Scout Troop 6 will present the colors and lead the Pledge of Allegiance, and John B. Kane will give the invocation to begin the service. Bill Teel, American Legion Post 105 adjutant will remember those who gave their lives to strengthen and preserve the invaluable gift of freedom. The local Blue Star Mothers will present a wreath in honor of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. As in past years, American flags will be placed on each veteran’s grave by local scout troops.

Pictured: Tom Windle and the Sons of the American Revolution depict a scene from "The Battle of King's Mountain" during the 2021 White Rose Memorial Day ceremony.

"Memorial Day has traditionally been one of America’s most solemn and patriotic days," said Cemetery Relations Coordinator Kim Inman. "Communities gather on this day of remembrance to honor America’s patriots who gave what Lincoln called the 'last full measure of devotion.'"

A Memorial Day ceremony has been held at the City of Bartlesville-owned White Rose Cemetery for more than a century, Inman said.

“In 1899, a cemetery was laid out south of Bartlesville, Indian Territory. The next year the citizens of the City of Bartlesville began holding Memorial Day services at White Rose," she said.

The event is free, and the community is invited to attend. White Rose Cemetery is located at 11th Street and Virginia Avenue.