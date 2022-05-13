Posted: May 13, 2022 1:21 PMUpdated: May 13, 2022 1:21 PM

Ty Loftis

American Legion Post 198 out of Pawhuska will be playing host to the National Commander of the American Legion on Monday, May 23rd. Paul E. Dillard was elected to that position in September of last year during the organizations 102nd national convention. Dillard, who first joined the American Legion in 1969, has made it his mission to include all veterans, as his theme, “no veteran left behind.”

Dillard joined the U.S. Navy and served four campaigns in Vietnam. He later received an honorable discharge as a Second Class Petty Officer from the Navy Reserve. The event will be open to American Legion Officials only.