Posted: May 13, 2022 1:41 PMUpdated: May 13, 2022 1:57 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville High School (BHS) student that competed in the American Legion National Oratorical Competition in Indianapolis, Indiana finishes as a semi-finalist.

BHS Junior Ian Holdman finished in the top 18 out of 51 teens during the contest in late-April. Holdman says competiting at Nationals meant that he could put on a good face for Oklahoma. He says he wanted to show that Oklahoma is always ready to compete; He wanted to show the nation what we're made of back at home.

Holdman would lose to Emma Noble from Alabama, who went on to win first place and the $27,500 scholarship.

Pictured: Ian Holdman of Bartlesville stands center of Richard Anderson, National Americanism Chairman (left), and Mark Seavey, National Judge Advocate (right).

Holdman’s efforts with his “very interesting, informative, and dynamic speech” on “Voting Rights and the Suffrage Movement” garnered $6,000 in scholarships to attend the college of his choice. Holdman earned $5,000 for competing in two National rounds at $2,500 each, and $1,000 from the Department of Oklahoma for winning the state contest on February 26 in Edmond.

Holdman received a $300 cash award for winning the District 1A contest, which earned him his berth at State. Other contestants at the state contest include Skylar Henry (second place winner of $750 scholarship) and Michael Clark (third place winner of $500 scholarship), both of whom qualified through District 1B (and received a $200 monetary award for second place in the district).

All but Ian were seniors who attended boys state last year. Since Ian is only a junior, he can compete again next year, starting at boys state.

Ian is the son of Drs. Danny and Shelly Holdman of Bartlesville.

For our last story on Holdman punching his ticket to the American Legion National Oratorical Competition, click here.