Posted: May 13, 2022 1:49 PMUpdated: May 13, 2022 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Public Library is starting its summer reading program next Wednesday. This years theme is, “Water: Oceans of Possibilities.”

Starting next Wednesday and running through the final Wednesday in June, kids will have the opportunity to learn about water safety, fossils and much more. The program is free and begins at 12:45 p.m. each week. The Pawhuska Public Library is located at 1801 Lynn Ave. For more information, call 918-287-3989.