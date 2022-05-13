Posted: May 13, 2022 2:36 PMUpdated: May 13, 2022 2:36 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council may approve an agreement from Armstrong Bank for the least of three 2022 Ram 1500 Crew Cab trucks for the Dewey Police Department in its next meetings.

The Council will also hear a sales tax report from City Manager Kevin Trease. Later, the Council may enter into executive session to confer on matters pertaining to economic development.

The meeting will take place at City Hall, located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The Dewey Public Works Authority meeting will take place after the Council meeting.