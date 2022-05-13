Posted: May 13, 2022 6:08 PMUpdated: May 13, 2022 6:08 PM

The Nowata County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) arrests a man accused of shooting at another person in Delaware, Oklahoma.

Matthew Speer, 34, of Nowata was arrested by the NCSO with the assistance of the Nowata Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Thursday, May 12. Speer was arrested for a no bond federal warrant after he was indicted by a Grand Jury on several charges in Indian Country. Charges stem from an incident that is alleged to have occurred on January 11, 2022.

An investigation by NCSO revealed the alleged victim in this incident is Native American while Speer is non-Native, meaning the McGirt ruling gives jurisdiction only to the Federal Government for prosecution.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms was called in for assistance and they were successful in obtaining incidents for Speer.