Posted: May 13, 2022 7:41 PMUpdated: May 13, 2022 9:00 PM
WCSO Deputy Remembered at National Candle Vigil
The 34th annual candlelight vigil at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. takes place on Friday night.
The purpose of the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum is to honor the role of law enforcement, in service to society, by recognizing the sacrifices and valor of law enforcement, educating the community, and making it safer for those who serve.
The vigil is held each year to honor all the officers lost throughout the year. Eight Oklahoma officers were honored, including Washington County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Kyle Davis, who died from a heart attack following an altercation with an inmate at the County Jail in late-March 2021.
All the officers recognized below have had their agencies, names, and End of Watch dates have been added to the memorial in D.C.
Bernice Oklahoma Police Department
- John Lee Trout Sr. – EOW 8-25-21
- Matthew Ryan North – EOW 3-20-21
Grand River Dam Authority Police Department
- Lewis Franklin Cantey – EOW 6-18-21
Owasso Police Department
- Howard Kritzer Smith III – EOW 9-27-21
- Edgar Pales Jr. – EOW 8-29-21
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office
- John Arthur Harris – EOW 8-19-21
Tulsa Police Department
- Jerad Matthew Lindsey – EOW 10-28-20
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
- Kyle Jeffrey Davis – EOW 3-25-21
Corporal Davis will be dedicated on the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial in Oklahoma City as well. That news came earlier in the week.
You can watch Friday night's candle vigil from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial below.
