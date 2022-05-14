Posted: May 14, 2022 8:45 AMUpdated: May 14, 2022 10:29 AM

Tom Davis

It was a beautiful evening for the Copan High Graduation ceremony on Friday night at Sheets Field where all twenty seniors crossed the stage and received their diplomas.

The Salutorian was Kannon Foreman and the Valedictorian Gentrie O'Rouke. The guest speaker was Cherokee Councilwoman Dora Smith- Patzkowski.