Posted: May 14, 2022 8:58 AMUpdated: May 14, 2022 8:58 AM

Tom Davis

Joining us on CAPITOL CALL on Friday powered by Phillips 66, Representatives Judd Strom and Wendi Stearman brought us up to date on the issues at the state capitol.

Representative Judd Strom has been working sorting out some of the final bills for hearings on the house floor while also crunching the final numbers for the upcoming state budget.