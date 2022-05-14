News
Oklahoma
Posted: May 14, 2022 8:58 AMUpdated: May 14, 2022 8:58 AM
CAPITOL CALL 5-13-22 Powered by Phillips 66
Tom Davis
Joining us on CAPITOL CALL on Friday powered by Phillips 66, Representatives Judd Strom and Wendi Stearman brought us up to date on the issues at the state capitol.
Representative Judd Strom has been working sorting out some of the final bills for hearings on the house floor while also crunching the final numbers for the upcoming state budget.
Wendi Stearman has been working hard to insure her right-to life bills get their hearings and become signed into law by the governor. She is also working diligently with the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules so that the some the the state's agencies rule-making power gets returned back to state legislators in order for people to regain their voice in such matters.
