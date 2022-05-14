Posted: May 14, 2022 1:58 PMUpdated: May 14, 2022 1:58 PM

Garrett Giles

A Kansas man is injured in a motorcycle accident in Osage County on Saturday morning.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 66-year-old man from Elk Falls was riding his 2002 Honda VTX 1800 eastbound on State Highway 10 north of Bartlesville at excessive speeds and failed to negotiate a turn to the right. The vehicle departed the roadway to the left and laid over on its side. The man landed approximately 3-feet away from the motorcycle.

Bartlesville EMS transported the man to the Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa where he was admitted in fair condition with arm, head, and trunk internal injuries.

OHP states that conditions were clear and dry. They also note that the man was not wearing a helmet during the crash.

The scene was investigated by Trooper Gregory #430 of the Osage County detachment of Troop K. The Osage County Sheriff's Office, Bartlesville EMS, and the Bartlesville Fire Department assisted with the accident.