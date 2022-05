Posted: May 15, 2022 7:53 AMUpdated: May 15, 2022 7:56 AM

Tom Davis

Talent sought for cash prizes! If you have some talent, you could win a cash money while benefitting a local cause!

The Biggest Show at Crossing 2nd Talent Contest will benefit St. John School on Thursday, May 19, at 7pm.

Hosted by radio personality and recording artist Tom Davis,The Biggest Show at Crossing 2nd is the bi-monthly talent show that features local entertainers vying for a cash prize with net proceeds going to a new charity each time.

There is no cover charge and talent show contestants need to show up at Crossing 2nd just before 7pm with your $10 entry fee at the stage. Judging is People's Choice where audience members vote for for the contestants with their cash dollars. Contestants are encouraged to bring your family and fans to vote for you.

There will be a People's Choice Cash winner and a judge's winner who will advance to the year-end finals. Bonus if you can juggle chainsaws!

Each night's winner goes into a Winners Bracket for shows starting in September. The winners of each of those nights goes for "The Biggest Show" Entertainer of the Year. Performers can enter as often as they want and win as much as possible.

All talent is welcome for each show: music, poetry, magic, comedy, you name it--as long as it is legal.

You are invited to enjoy a delicious meal and stay for the adventure! Crossing 2nd is located at 215 E. 2nd Street in downtown Bartlesville.

Charities who have and will benefit from The Biggest Show at Crossing 2nd include: Bernie's Playhouse; Big Brothers/Big Sisters; Boy Scouts Cherokee Area Council; Get Real Ministries; and St. John School with more to come.

How it Works

⦁ Contests signup prior ro 7pm the nights of the show with their $10 entry fee

⦁ Voting is People's Choice where the audience vote with their cash dollars

⦁ The Nightly Charity gets 50% of the net proceeds

⦁ People's Choice Winner gets 30% of the net proceeds

⦁ Judge's Winner gets 20% of the net proceeds

⦁ Both Winners may be asked to perform in upcoming paid showcases