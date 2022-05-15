Posted: May 15, 2022 2:50 PMUpdated: May 15, 2022 2:51 PM

An update has been provided on the status of Bison Road in the Bartlesville area.

Bison Road will be opened in the evenings after 4:00 o'clock on weekdays and on weekends, however, recovery/restoration work is likely to continue for another three to five weeks, weather permitting. Contamination at the site south of Highway 60 to the Voice of the Martyrs entrance has seeped further than expected into the soil and required significantly more removal than expected. New soil will need to be brought in to complete the restoration.

Washington County Emergency Management officials state that the closure is for the safety of the workers and motorists as well as allowing for faster work. They state that the issue was caused by vandalism and that Public Service Company of Oklahoma is doing its very best to correct the damage done.

Bartlesville Radio has been reporting on this matter since April 22, and has learned that over 15,000 gallons of mineral oil had been dumped on the roadway.