Posted: May 16, 2022 10:51 AMUpdated: May 16, 2022 11:21 AM

Garrett Giles

Members of the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) escort the family of a fallen friend to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial service in Washington D.C. over the weekend.

WCSO Sheriff Scott Owen says it means everything to send a small group out east to honor the life of Corporal Kyle Davis, who died in the line of duty over a year ago.

Sheriff Owen says the pain of losing Deputy Davis never really goes away. Owen says it is people like Deputy Davis that make their line of work pleasurable when it oftentimes isn't. He says Kyle's tremendous character was a reflection of the WCSO and the entire law enforcement community, so he can never be replaced.

Deputy Davis' name was read during the national candle vigil in D.C. on Friday night. Davis will have his name dedicated on the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial in Oklahoma City on Friday, May 20, at 10:00 a.m. WCSO plans to attend this service as well.

WCSO held a memorial service at the Detention Center in Bartlesville on the anniversary of Cpl. Davis' death in March. A lakeside picnic was held two days later at Copan Lake. More on that story here.

Lieutenant Jeff Prentice, Lt. Ryan Bevard, Training Officer and Tactical Team Leader Carey Duniphin, and Senior Administrative Assistant Lee Ann Meade went to D.C. on behalf of the WCSO.

Pictured left to right: Lee Ann Meade, Lt. Jeff Prentice, Lt. Ryan Bevard, and WCSO Training Officer Carey Duniphin.

Sheriff Owen thanks the community for its overwhelming support. Owen says holding memorial events is therapeutic for everyone at WCSO, so they are doing everything they can to allow their staff to attend. He says Deputy Davis will forever be in their hearts and on their minds.

Photo courtesy: WCSO