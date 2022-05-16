Posted: May 16, 2022 12:57 PMUpdated: May 16, 2022 12:57 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the Board accepted a quote from Tulsa Landmark to do some demo and repair work at a county-owned building located at 212 E. 6th Street in Pawhuska. That quote came in at just over $5,800. This is something that the Planning and Zoning and E-911 Departments have requested.

The Board took action to approve equipment that is needed for the sheriff’s office so that they can assist the special operations team. They also opted to go out for bids on a new security system at the sheriff’s office. For more information on those two agenda items, you can visit our website, Bartlesvilleradio.com.

Additionally, there will be a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss architecture plans for the courthouse annex and administration building. That meeting is slated to start at 9 a.m. at the fairgrounds.