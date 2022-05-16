Posted: May 16, 2022 2:04 PMUpdated: May 16, 2022 2:05 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approves several items in its regular meeting on Monday morning.

Disaster Recovery Plans for District 1 and District 2 would receive unanimous approval, as would a Financial Statement and Reports of Certified Public Accountant from the Washington County Treasurer’s Office.

Then, a declaration of surplus for the following items out of District 3 would be approved:

Water Tanker Trailmobile 8,000 gallon, 348.307

30-Foot Flatbed Trailer Shop Built, 348.305

Asphalt Trailer Fruehauf Used, 348.341

Ford Pickup 1997 F250 Heavy Duty White, 301.301

Chevrolet ¾ Ton 4x4 2005 ¾ Ton Pickup, 301.305

Dozer Fiatallis FD 145 Crawler, 323.389

Leeboy Asphalt Paver, 340.320

Chip Spreader WH Spread King Used, 325.386

Ford 1 Ton Pickup, 302.352

A seller’s agreement between Bidadoo, Inc., and Washington County District 3 for the above mentioned items would also be approved. Commissioner Mike Dunlap says he wants to bid the equipment through Bidadoo.

District 1 would see a resolution to dispose of equipment approved. The following items fell under the resolution:

1993 Caterpillar Loader

1998 ETCO Model BF6000 48-Inch Forks for Loader

The items above were disposed of for trading purposes.

An option agreement to acquire real property and a memorandum of option agreement to acquire real property between Kathern O’Brien and the Washington County Public Facilities Authority would pass on a 2-1 vote. More on that story and the potential to buy land for a new fairgrounds site can be found here.

Later in the meeting, the Commissioners approved a request to allocate $22,285.51 in alcoholic beverage tax from the Washington County Treasurer. A report of officers of depository accounts from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for April 2022 in the amount of $1,784.39 would be approved, too.

The Washington County Commissioners will reconvene on Monday, May 23, at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will take place at the Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.