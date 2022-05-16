Posted: May 16, 2022 2:33 PMUpdated: May 16, 2022 2:33 PM

Garrett Giles

A fifth grade class at St. John Catholic School in Bartlesville gives to Washington County SPCA (WCSPCA).

The shelter received food, toys and other goodies for the cats and dogs on site to enjoy. The kids had a chance to play with the animals, too.

WCSPCA is located along Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey. They are open on Mondays from 8:00 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Learn more about adopting a pet, making a donation, or visiting WCSPCA on the non-profit’s website here.

Photo courtesy: St. John Catholic School