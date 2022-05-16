Posted: May 16, 2022 2:45 PMUpdated: May 16, 2022 3:08 PM

Garrett Giles

Both Daybreak Rotary and the Bartlesville Rotary Club honor Bartlesville High School’s Interact Club for outstanding dedication in raising money for projects.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier says the Interact Club raised over $1,300 for three Afghan girls to attend school for one year. He says they were recognized for raising funds for several other local fundraisers as well.

The Interact Club held its annual banquet to reflect on their accomplishments on Saturday at the Timber Oaks Event Venue just west of Bartlesville along Highway 60.

Photo courtesy: Mike Bouvier