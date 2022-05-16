Posted: May 16, 2022 2:49 PMUpdated: May 16, 2022 2:49 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple felony charges from an alleged pattern of child sexual abuse. Joshua Price appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday where he was charged with lewd proposals to a minor child, rape and child abuse among other counts. Price appeared out of custody after posting a $100,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incidents took place at a Bartlesville residence between 2010 and 2014. The two minor female victims were three and six year’s old for the first instances mentioned. The two victims came forward about childhood traumas that they allegedly experienced.

Both victims claimed that Price forced them to watch pornographic videos with him. He also engaged in sexual acts near the victims and while in their presence. The victims claimed Price would walk around naked when only they were in the residence.

Price denied all allegations but did tell police that he possessed pornography that was mentioned by the victim’s. The defendant is set to return to court on May 27.