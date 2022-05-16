Posted: May 16, 2022 3:05 PMUpdated: May 16, 2022 3:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The security system that is currently in place at the Osage County Sheriff's Office is outdated and in need of upgrades. That is why at Monday's County Commissioners meeting, the Board was reviewing a quote from Digi Security Systems out of Tulsa to make those system upgrades. Sheriff Eddie Virden explains to the Board just how bad conditions are.

Virden gave an example of an inmate altercation that recently occurred, but nothing was recorded on camera. The Sheriff's Office has worked with this company in the past. That is why when it came time to negotiate a price, Gil Dupont said they came back with a quote of just over $239,000 and opted not to include the six percent inflation increase that they could have. Dupont explains the difference in the two systems.

The Board was fine to move forward with this, but for legal reasons they will have to wait until next week to approve the agenda item. The system they already have in place will be compatible with the new system that gets installed.