Posted: May 17, 2022 9:26 AMUpdated: May 17, 2022 9:26 AM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Wealth Management announces that investment officer R. Scott Hopson recently earned the Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) certification.

The CTFA designation is gained through the American Bankers Association and requires wealth management work experience, completion of training programs, and passing a rigorous exam. The CTFA shows expertise as a trust and financial advisor. The CTFA also requires ongoing continuing education in order to maintain the designation.

Hopson joined Arvest Wealth Management in 2014. His responsibilities include establishing asset allocation and diversification guidelines, implementing investment plans; monitoring and evaluating performance; and adjusting investment policy as material changes take place in the markets and in the lives of his clients, their families and business enterprises.

“Scott is an integral part of the Bartlesville wealth management team,” said Josh Randolph, Arvest Wealth Management regional manager. “He is dedicated to serving our clients and this CTFA certification will enhance his skills and provide additional knowledge to better serve them.”

Hopson is also a graduate of William Jewell College with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and is committed to advanced training and ongoing professional development. A husband and father of two young daughters, Scott’s family is a constant reminder of the importance of the work that he and his colleagues do to help clients and their families.

Hopson can be reached by email at rhopson@arvest.com or by phone at 918.337.3518.