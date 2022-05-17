Posted: May 17, 2022 10:46 AMUpdated: May 17, 2022 10:46 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Education Department will be holding an ACT prep workshop next Thursday in Hominy. Osage and JOM students in middle and high school are eligible to attend.

Students will be able to take a practice test, get information about FAFSA and gain knowledge in financial literacy. Students can register by calling 918-287-5300. Lunch will be provided and door prizes will be given out.