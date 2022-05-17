Posted: May 17, 2022 12:43 PMUpdated: May 17, 2022 12:44 PM

Garrett Giles

Richard Kane Elementary students celebrate the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) during National Police Appreciation Week.

Students got together with their teachers to make a video that thanks the BPD for all that they do for the community and their school.

Pictured right: BPD Chief Tracy Roles, Kane Principal Tammie Krause, Sergeant Ward, School Resource Officer (SRO) Plummer, SRO Woods and Corporal SRO Meyer.

The BPD would also like to cordially invite you to attend the Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony honoring fallen law enforcement officers in Washington County.

The service will take place on Wednesday, May 18, at noon, at the Bartlesville Public Safety Complex just north of the police department at 615 S. Johnstone Avenue.

Parking will be available at the Bartlesville Community Center.

You can watch the entire video Kane Elementary made for the BPD below.