Posted: May 17, 2022 3:06 PMUpdated: May 17, 2022 3:06 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners received one bid for roof repairs on the sheriff’s office garage. That bid was accepted at Monday morning’s meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners. The only bid submitted was from Bob Cheney Construction.

Sheriff Jason McLain previously brought up that garage was in needs of repairs at a recent meeting. The sheriff and the commissioners were somewhat underwhelmed with the price of the lone bid. The idea of building a new garage entirely was discussed.

However, a $50,000 Rural Economic Action Plan grant was approved for the roof repair but not a replacement building. District three commissioner Troy Friddle wants to explore all options.

A new grant application would need to be submitted if the board decides a new building is the best option. The commissioners requested an extra storage area if they do opt to construct a new facility.