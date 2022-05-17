News
Education
Posted: May 17, 2022 3:49 PMUpdated: May 17, 2022 3:51 PM
Science Students Recognized at Bartlesville Board of Education Meeting
Tom Davis
Science students were among those recognized at Monday's regular Bartlesville Board of Education meeting at the Education Service Center.
The following students competed in the Oklahoma State Science and Engineering Fair: Mehdi Achour, Jackson Boudreaux, Emerson Casey, Rachel Cochran, Will Dorris, Adrianne Flick, Gargi Ghadigaonkar, Emilee Hancock, Lauren Lee, Ethan Lino, Emma Mattke, Tymber McCall, Adit Paul, Fin Salerno, Gentry Turner, Kathryn Vilardo, Addison Williams, Joyce Yang and Mehdi Achour. Rachel Cochran and Joyce Yang also represented BPS at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta Georgia this month.
Science Teacher Tonya Knollmeyer talked about the International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta Georgia saying how great it was for the students to compete on the global stage.
Joyce Yang's project at the International Science and Engineering Fair was an economic science model explaining different governmental relief options.
« Back to News