Posted: May 17, 2022 3:49 PMUpdated: May 17, 2022 3:51 PM

Tom Davis

Science students were among those recognized at Monday's regular Bartlesville Board of Education meeting at the Education Service Center.

The following students competed in the Oklahoma State Science and Engineering Fair: Mehdi Achour, Jackson Boudreaux, Emerson Casey, Rachel Cochran, Will Dorris, Adrianne Flick, Gargi Ghadigaonkar, Emilee Hancock, Lauren Lee, Ethan Lino, Emma Mattke, Tymber McCall, Adit Paul, Fin Salerno, Gentry Turner, Kathryn Vilardo, Addison Williams, Joyce Yang and Mehdi Achour. Rachel Cochran and Joyce Yang also represented BPS at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta Georgia this month.