Posted: May 18, 2022 9:22 AMUpdated: May 18, 2022 9:23 AM

Evan Fahrbach

If you know a Bartlesville High graduate who’s hungry on Friday they get a free meal.

The East side Lot-A-Burger will offer a free meal of their choosing to graduates who wear their cap and gown into the restaurant.

The offer is only good on the east side location for Friday at 1520 SW Frank Phillips Blvd.