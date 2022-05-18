Posted: May 18, 2022 9:22 AMUpdated: May 18, 2022 9:22 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Department of Health addresses the current infant formula shortage by sharing an FAQ factsheet.

While OSDH is unable to become directly involved in the supply-chain process, they will try to keep Oklahomans up-to-date on how to find resources and updates as they become available from the federal government and manufacturers.

For information on what caused the shortage, what the government is doing to help and how to find or supplement formula in your area, the can view the OSDH’s formula FAQ factsheet, here.

The OSDH protects and improves public health through its system of local health services and strategies focused on preventing disease. OSDH provides technical support and guidance to 68 county health departments in Oklahoma, as well as guidance and consultation to the two independent city-county health departments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health.