Posted: May 18, 2022 9:38 AMUpdated: May 18, 2022 9:39 AM

Garrett Giles

A vacant Braum’s location in Bartlesville has been demolished.

Ark Wrecking Company of Oklahoma, based out of Tulsa, has turned the old restaurant to rubble in recent days. In February, the City of Bartlesville’s City Beat stated that there were plans for a new McAlister’s Deli to be built at 2539 SE Washington Boulevard to replace the former Braum’s location. The project valuation is $1.5 million.

Currently, a McAlister's Deli is located at 2330 SE Washington Blvd. in Bartlesville. There are two Braum’s locations as well: one at 3820 SE Adams Road and another at 2526 SE Washington Blvd.

