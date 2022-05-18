Posted: May 18, 2022 3:27 PMUpdated: May 18, 2022 3:27 PM

Ty Loftis

If you are looking for a Memorial Day themed activity, Harvest Land in Pawhuska will have a planting activity this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those who sign-up will paint two flower pots in a Memorial Day theme and plant red and white flowers in the pots.

Registration is limited to 20 participants. If interested in being a part of Saturday's festivities, you can register on the Osage Nation website. Harvest Land is located at 102 Midland Street in Pawhuska.