Posted: May 19, 2022 9:14 AMUpdated: May 19, 2022 9:39 AM

Garrett Giles

Calling it an important win for Oklahoma consumers, Senator Julie Daniels of Bartlesville says she was gratified to support Senate Bill 1075, which restores a tax exemption on motor vehicles and tractor trailers.

Sen. Daniels say the Legislature removed 1.25-percent of the exemption in 2017 to shore up the state budget, but with revenues at record highs, the time was right to restore the much-needed tax relief for Oklahomans.

The measure was approved by the full Senate on Wednesday.

Sen. Daniels has said all along that as soon as possible, this exemption needed to be restored. Daniels says it’s legislation that she has authored and fought for in recent years, along with Senator Kim David, of Porter, and Senator Darcy Jech, of Kingfisher. She says it’s been a matter of perseverance and timing, and with their record revenue figures, this is the year.

SB 1075 will now move to the House for further consideration. If approved, it will go to the governor for his signature.

Sen. Daniels says purchasing a vehicle is a major expenditure, and with inflation driving up the cost even more, it’s time to provide this tax relief to hard working Oklahomans.