Posted: May 19, 2022 9:21 AMUpdated: May 19, 2022 9:30 AM

Tom Davis

For adults looking for a change, whether that change is to learn a new skill, or prepare for a new exciting career, Tri County Tech has your back.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Placement Specialist Kyle Ppool said, "From the moment you step onto our campus, you’ll experience state-of-the-art technology and world-class customer service."

According to Ppol, each qualified instructor holds years of relevant experience and is invested in helping you become the best version of yourself. Ppool said, "They will expose you to countless opportunities and introduce you to potential employers; our average adult graduate lands a job paying $19** an hour! Pick from a variety of class styles that are catered to working adults just like you." He added, "An easy application process and our in-house financial assistance program, The Tri County Tech Foundation, will make this life-changing decision as smooth as possible."