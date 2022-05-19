Posted: May 19, 2022 12:20 PMUpdated: May 19, 2022 12:21 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma House of Representatives approves House Bill 4327 as amended by the Senate, which provides civil liability for anyone performing or abetting an abortion in Oklahoma.

HB4327 now proceeds to Governor Kevin Stitt for his signature. If signed it will take immediate effect. Gov. Stitt said in April that he would support any bill that would outlaw abortion in the state.

The measure was authored by Republican Rep. Wendi Stearman of Collinsville and Republican Sen. Julie Daniels of Bartlesville. Structured much like the "Heartbeat" bill recently passed in this state and other states, HB4327 became the most strongly pro-life bill of its kind by allowing civil liability from conception.

"It is my sincere hope that, in addition to the criminal bill passed this session, this civil liability bill will provide strong, additional protection of the life of unborn children in Oklahoma," Stearman said.

The intent of this bill is to provide an additional layer of protection of human life in addition to criminal charges. Because civil action may be brought by any private person on behalf of an unborn child, this bill does not depend on prosecutorial discretion for its enforcement. The intent is that exposure to civil liability can be a powerful, additional incentive to protect the life of the unborn child.

Stearman thanked Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, Sen. Daniels and Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, for their work in both chambers to secure passage of the bill.

"This bill furthers our efforts to protect the life of the unborn and to stop those who participate in their deaths," Roberts said. "The sanctity of life is our most precious gift, and I'm happy to have lent my support to this and all the other pro-life bills that have passed the House."