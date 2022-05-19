Posted: May 19, 2022 2:08 PMUpdated: May 19, 2022 2:08 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man facing felony charges of drug trafficking appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday. Kyle Suderman waived his right to preliminary hearing after being advised of his rights. The defendant appeared in front of special judge Jared Sigler.

Suderman is alleged to have been in possession of 12 “M30” fentanyl pills. He was originally arrested for the incident in September 2021. A lab test revealed that the pills were in fact narcotics that were not legal to possess. These results were confirmed in April and the defendant was arrested on a warrant.

Suderman was bound over for formal arraignment which will take place on Monday, May 23. The defendant waiving his right to a preliminary hearing is not an admission of guilt. Suderman will be allowed to enter a plea at his next court date.

The defendant had another matter passed to June 1. Suderman is alleged to have attempted to steal two televisions from Walmart. He remains in custody on a $45,000 aggregate bond between the two cases.