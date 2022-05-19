Posted: May 19, 2022 3:35 PMUpdated: May 19, 2022 3:37 PM

Garrett Giles

The United States Senate passes a bill to make $20-billion in emergency supplemental appropriations that will assist with the situation in Ukraine.

H.R. 7691, otherwise known as the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022, was approved 86-11. Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford of Oklahoma voted in favor of the measure, while Kansas Senator Roger Marshall was among the members to vote “no” on Thursday.

The bill provides nearly $20 billion for the Department of Defense to provide additional military aid to the Ukrainian armed forces as they continue to fight Russian aggression, provide mission support for U.S. troops deployed in Europe, and support the U.S. industrial base.

The bill now heads to President Biden’s desk for possible approval.