Posted: May 19, 2022 5:00 PMUpdated: May 20, 2022 9:24 AM

Garrett Giles

A hot dog stand and dreams of college helps a senior at Bartlesville High School (BHS) earn a full tuition scholarship to attend Central Methodist University (CMU) in Fayette, Missouri.

Ryan Fouts, who owns the Ryan's Dawgs hot dog stand you may have seen or enjoyed at local events, says he was blown away to receive the "Eagle Select" scholarship from CMU during his last day of high school on Thursday afternoon.

Pictured left to right: James Fouts, Kristy Fouts, Ryan Fouts, Marsha Fouts, and Central Methodist University's Dr. Joe Parisi.

Fouts says the goal of starting his own business was never to make money, but to make connections, meet people, and understand business as a whole. He says owning a business is the hardest thing he has done with high school falling in second place. The young, local business owner says he can't wait to see what college brings him.

Only the top two-percent of students that attend CMU receive this scholarship. High school graduates normally earn this honor by being valedictorian of their graduating class or they score relatively high on the ACT.

Fouts says receiving this scholarship means everything to him even if he wasn't named valedictorian at BHS or if he didn't have a high ACT score. He says it is special to him to be recognized as unique and impressive to a university such as CMU.

Dr. Joe Parisi, CMU's Vice President of Enrollment Management/Athletics, made the nearly 5.5 hour drive to BHS to recognize Fouts during a special signing ceremony. Parisi says character, community service, youth leadership and entrepreneurial spirit attracted CMU to Fouts. He says Fouts' grind and ability to withstand the day-to-day high school activities while operating a successful business is the type of person they are looking to have on campus next fall.

Ryan's Dawgs got its start two-years ago when Fouts – 16 at the time – was given the idea from a business owner he knows. Fouts would purchase his hot dog stand online, and, with his parents co-signing, formed his own LLC. He is now 18 and has all his dreams of school and continuing his hot dog stand business ahead.

Fouts hopes his classmates at BHS realize they do not have to play sports to be successful. He says he can't play sports because he has three slipped discs and two herniated discs, so he wasn't able to play sports his first year of high school.

Things were difficult for Fouts when basketball and football were seemingly taken from him. Fouts says it was tough because he thought sports is what made someone successful. He says he was able to overcome his challenges to get to where he is today, because he followed his own footsteps.

It is Fouts' personal belief that high schoolers do not understand the value of money. He thinks this lack of understanding is terrible. He says knowing how the business world and real life works brings about a completely appreciation for what others do.

Fouts is looking to go down a business or dental track in college. If he chooses the dental route, Fouts says he will either major in biology or chemistry. Fouts says he's uncertain about what he will do on the business path. He says he knows for sure that he will pursue a graduate degree no matter what he decides.

The "Eagle Select" scholarship opens the door for Fouts to pursue a graduate degree as he doesn't have to worry about paying for his undergraduate studies. Fouts says he will be so much more skilled when he enters the workforce than he is today thanks to this opportunity. He says he is thankful for the scholarship he is receiving.

Dr. Parisi says he has told Fouts' story at least 150 times in the last two weeks. Parisi says people are excited to have Fouts on campus. He says seeing the dreams come to life at BHS was quite a sight to behold, and he's been enrolling students at CMU since 1994.

CMU has altered its food contract in order to allow Fouts the opportunity to provide food at all sporting and community events. Fouts says the amended contract means he will be able to set up shop freely on campus. He says this essentially gives him a monopoly as no one else is permitted to set up shop at the university.

Dr. Parisi says whatever Bartlesville Public Schools is doing educationally is working because they have students that are achieving in all aspects of life. He says the district should be proud because their students are succeeding in school and work.

Pictured right: CMU's Dr. Parisi speaks to Ryan Fouts' family and friends, and applauds Bartlesville High School's faculty for their efforts to develop quality students.

Fouts says Ryan's Dawgs will be back in the Bartlesville during the summer months. He says he appreciates everyone that has supported him along the way.