Bartlesville
Posted: May 20, 2022 8:52 AMUpdated: May 20, 2022 8:52 AM
Get Real Ministries: Jesus Burger Indoors on Saturday
Tom Davis
With Oklahoma weather being rather unpredictable this time of year, the Get Rel Ministires Jesus Burger event will be held indoors Saturday evening at 6pm.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble reminded everyone the monthly Jesus Burger on Saturday will be held in their warehouse behind the FYC station on 14th Street in Bartleville.
The Gambles thanked the thousands of people that attended the recent Gracefest that was held at Tower Center at Unity Square that featured several Christian music artists and those who participated in the recent National Day of Prayer event at HeartMatters.
