Posted: May 20, 2022 8:52 AMUpdated: May 20, 2022 8:52 AM

Tom Davis

With Oklahoma weather being rather unpredictable this time of year, the Get Rel Ministires Jesus Burger event will be held indoors Saturday evening at 6pm.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble reminded everyone the monthly Jesus Burger on Saturday will be held in their warehouse behind the FYC station on 14th Street in Bartleville.