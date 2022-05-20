Posted: May 20, 2022 9:01 AMUpdated: May 20, 2022 9:20 AM

Tom Davis

"Over the past 30 years, career politicians have gotten us into our current mess. They will not get us out of what they have created in Washington D.C. I am not, and will never be, a career politician,"those are the words of Dr. Randy Grellner on COMMUNITY CONNECTION adding,"I will fight for your everyday values and beliefs."

For 21 years, Dr Grellner has been serving Oklahomans and he said that service will continue when you elect him to the United States Senate.

Grellner is one of many candidates vying for a US Senate seat in Oklahoma. He believes in the America First agenda, in line with President Trump, prioritizing and promoting the well being of fellow Americans. He is a 100% 2A supporter and said he is not a product of the political swamp, but rather a family doctor informed by common sense and faith.