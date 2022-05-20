Posted: May 20, 2022 9:20 AMUpdated: May 20, 2022 9:24 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) warns of a new scam going around town that is targeting businesses.

According to a release from the BPD, people are calling businesses, posing as corporate leaders and telling employees their managers are under investigation. They are then directing the employees to take all of their nightly deposits to one of the two bitcoin ATM kiosks in Bartlesville.

An officer was called to Scooter's on Friday morning for this unsuccessful scam. You are asked to stay safe and vigilant.