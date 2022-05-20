Posted: May 20, 2022 1:34 PMUpdated: May 20, 2022 1:36 PM

The 57th Annual Delaware Pow Wow will bring out the joy found in native culture, songs and dances.

Tribal Operations Manager Leslie Jerden says the fellowship and fun will be held Friday, May 27, through Sunday, May 29, at the Fred Falleaf Campgrounds. She says the Stomp Dance begins on Friday and Saturday nights after the Pow Wow.

Jerden adds that New Hope Church will host a service at 10:00 a.m. at the arena that Sunday. She encourages you to enjoy the turtle races later in the afternoon.

Also, information about the Delaware Tribe's new app for tribal members, "Lenape Talk," will be provided as the service goes live that weekend.

The Fred Falleaf Campgrounds are located three miles east of Highway 75 on Road 600 near Copan.