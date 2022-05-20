Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: May 20, 2022 1:48 PM

Dewey PD Needs Assistance Locating Stolen Trailer

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Police Department needs your assistance in locating a stolen trailer.

It was reported after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday that the trailer was hauled off from Humboldt Cannabis, located at 316 S. Osage Avenue. The trailer is pictured right, courtesy of CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville.

If you have any information, you can submit anonymous tips by calling the CrimeStoppers hotline at 918.336.CLUE, or by going to p3tips.com.


