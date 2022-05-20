Posted: May 20, 2022 2:08 PMUpdated: May 20, 2022 2:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The White Rose Cemetery in Bartlesville will honor America's military members on Memorial Day Monday at 9 a.m.

Boy Scout Troop 6 will present our nation's colors and John B. Kane will lead audience members in prayer. Bill Teel with the local Legion Post will give a speech and local Blue Star Mothers will be on hand to present a wreath to those who gave their lives for our country. Cemetery Relations Coordinator Kim Inman had this to say on the event:

“Memorial Day has traditionally been one of America's most solemn and patriotic days. Communities gather on this day of remembrance to honor America's patriots who gave what Lincoln called the, “last full measure of devotion.”

Everyone is invited to attend the patriotic event at 11th and Virginia Ave.