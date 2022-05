Posted: May 20, 2022 3:33 PMUpdated: May 20, 2022 3:33 PM

Ty Loftis

Due to the possibility of inclement weather this evening, the Bartlesville High School graduation is now set to take place at 7 p.m. this evening from Custer Stadium.

If unable to attend, you can tune in on KWON AM 1400, 93.3 and 95.1 FM. It will also be streaming on KWONTV.com.